Jennifer Lopez, 48, Has Legs For Days In Sexy Pink Minidress — Channels Barbie In New Pic

She’s a Barbie girl! J-Lo was pretty in pink as she taped an episode of ‘World of Dance’ — get the details on her entire look by clicking here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is back on the set of her show World Of Dance –– she’s a judge and executive producer — and she shared an “on set selfie” on Feb. 25 of her gorgeous pink look. Her hair was in super glam waves, styled in a half up pony by Chris Appleton. Her glowing skin and pink cheeks were thanks to makeup artist Scott Barnes, who called her “Bronx Barbie.” Her lashes had mega volume — so sexy! YASSSS, she looked so fierce. She was obviously feeling her look too, because she has continued to post pics of this look for the past couple of days! On March 1, she showed off the full look — a sexy Gucci mini dress which highlighted her toned legs! Flawless!

She paired the dress with a ton of diamond rings and diamond earrings — the entire look was over-the-top glamour, but if anyone can pull it off to perfection, it’s J-Lo! “Another day at the office,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Jennifer’s amazing look is anything but ordinary! Her matchy-matchy pink nails were done by Tom Bachik. He used OPI’s Suzi Shops & Island Hops, a gorgeous pink gel formula. He made sure her nails were in tip top shape with the OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil and gave her a hand massage using La Mer’s The Hand Treatment, a super moisturizing hand cream. Keep serving those lewks, J-Lo! See more of her hottest outfits in the gallery!