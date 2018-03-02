This Is The Exact Makeup Jennifer Lawrence Wears For Flawless Skin In ‘Red Sparrow’

Jennifer Lawrence is the hottest spy ever in ‘Red Sparrow’ and now, a famous movie makeup artist is spilling on how YOU can get perfect skin like Jen on the big screen.

We’re constantly on the hunt for makeup that looks like skin, and there’s no better test than an actress being filmed in HD. Yikes! They really need to look flawless in this day and age. Jennifer Lawrence plays Dominika, ballerina turned spy, in this new thriller. Her beauty looks in the film are fantastic, so we spoke to Evelyne Noraz, Jennifer’s personal makeup artist on the film. Jennifer’s character switches between more natural looks and dramatic smokey eyes, but her luminous skin is constant throughout. Evelyne told us she used the Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation for Jen’s flawless face.

Evelyne told us, “Koh Gen Do foundations and concealers remain my favorite to use on all my projects. I used the Aqua Foundation both on Dakota Johnson for Fifty Shades Darker and on Jennifer Lawrence for Red Sparrow as well as the Moisture Fit Concealer and I was very pleased with the results.” To be honest, when a movie has a multi-million dollar budget, there is not much room for error. The fact that this foundation has been used on multiple blockbuster products really speaks volumes! The Aqua Foundation is $66 at Sephora, with over 30,000 loves! It comes in 7 shades and is fragrance- and mineral oil-free.

