Jennifer Lawrence Freaks The F*** Out On Dream Dinner Date With LuAnn & Bethenny On ‘WWHL’

Jennifer Lawrence is all of us if we ever sat at a dinner table with the ‘Real Housewives’! The actress had the most EPIC reaction when Andy Cohen surprised her with a star-studded dinner date!

This is everything! — It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is a big reality TV fan. Therefore, you probably could have guessed that the Real Housewives franchise was at the top of her TV list. So, when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on March 1, the king of the Housewives, Andy Cohen, 49, gave her thee best present, ever! While Lawrence was there to promote her spy thriller, Red Sparrow, Cohen had another idea up his sleeve.

“Three months ago, you were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, and when Oprah asked which three people, alive or dead, you would like to have at a dinner party, you replied Scott Disick, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel,” Cohen recalled to Lawrence. “Well, Jennifer, Housewives dinner parties notoriously don’t end well, but since I make dreams come true, take a look over there!” he continued, as the camera panned to a velvet blue curtain hiding what was the famous WWHL bar. However, the bar was removed for an actual dinner party with LuAnn, Bethenny, and Scott. — Well, a cardboard cutout of the reality star!

Jennifer got up and began jumping up and down as she ran over to the dinner table in complete and utter shock. “Oh my God,” she kept repeating as she went back and forth to LuAnn and Bethenny, hugging them both. “I’m going to cry,” Lawrence said, still in awe of Cohen’s surprise and fighting back tears. “I got my smile back. I got my smile back. I’m seriously going to cry,” she continued. As soon as she got a hold of her excitement, Lawrence tried to get some tea out of the ladies.

“What’s going on with you and Ramona Singer? Or you and Sonja Morgan?” Jennifer asked LuAnn. “I don’t even know who to ask.”

“The Ramona coaster as usual. Kind of up and down but Ramona is reinventing herself as always with her skincare products and all that good stuff,” Luann joked. “She’s always renewing something.”

Lawrence then moved onto Frankel, who she questioned about Frankel about whole accent debacle with Dorit Kemsley! You’ll have to watch the full video [above] to see what happened there!

Later in the conversation, both Housewives told Lawrence that she’d b be the perfect addition to their show or the franchise as a whole! And, of course she flipped out! — You’ve got to love Jennifer Lawrence!