Jennifer Lawrence Disses Kylie Jenner: She’s My Least Favorite Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence stopped by ‘WWHL’ and did not disappoint. She ranked her beloved Kardashian/Jenners from favorite to last place and the results will shock you.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, has been hustling hard to promote her new spy drama Red Sparrow and that included a stop by Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live clubhouse. The always hilarious off the cuff actress was in fine form on March 1 as Andy had her play an epic game of Plead the Fifth. She had to rank her most beloved reality stars — the Kardashian/Jenners of KUWTK — from favorite to least favorite. Believe it or not, Kendall Jenner, 22, is her fave with Khloe Kardashian, 33, coming in second. She then flip-flopped between Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 38 and then realized that she totally forgot her bestie and drinking buddy Kris Jenner, 62, sliding her up to the top. Sadly new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, didn’t make the cut for Jen. “The rest are at the bottom,” she joked.

Andy said that his favorite is Khloe and the Oscar-winning actress agreed…kind of. “Khloe’s everyone favorite but when you meet them sometimes they rearrange themselves,” she said. Whoa, it sounds like Koko didn’t leave as big an impression on Jen when she met the family for a dinner party before interviewing Kim on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as guest host back on Nov. 3.

The host then gave Jennifer the surprise of her life. Andy reminded her of an interview where she infamously said that if she could have dinner with any three people living or dead, she’d chosen RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps, 52, and Bethenny Frankel, 47, along with KUWTK‘s Scott Disick, 34. DREAMS DO COME TRUE as Andy dropped a curtain from behind where his bar usually is to reveal Luann and Bethenney seated at a table with a cardboard cutout of Scott.

J-Law screamed and ran over to them in excitement, finally meeting her reality idols. “I’m so excited I’m going to cry,” she exclaimed while practically hyperventilating. The three ladies then proceeded to gossip about RHONY while Andy looked on, glowing with the magic he just created. “I would be smart like you guys. I would be diabolical enough but still find a way to be likable,” she told the ladies. Seriously, this made Jen’s world as her joy was contagious. When they came back from a commercial break she claimed that someone backstage told her The Lord wasn’t present because Scott “refused to not fly private” and Bravo was only going to pay for a commercial flight. Womp womp. Oh well, she got two out of three!