Hope Hicks Flees The White House & Heads Home After Surprise Resignation — See All Her Pics

Hope Hicks is leaving the White House for a much needed weekend getaway!

Hope Hicks, 29, was seen leaving her Washington apartment, an $1800 Louis Vuitton weekend bag in hand, to head to the White House before she leaves later in the afternoon for her home in Connecticut on March 2. While it’s uncertain when her final day working as communications director would be, Hope, wearing $695 suede knee-high boots and a $328 Joie dress, was seen smiling during her windswept exit from her apartment. Perhaps she’s not-so-secretly relieved to be taking a weekend off amid all the chaos surrounding her forthcoming departure. The news of her Connecticut trip comes just days after her surprise resignation from a post that has seen four different communications directors resign or be fired within the last 13 months.

Hope had previously admitted to telling “white lies” on the president’s behalf to House investigators on Feb. 27. According to a report, Hope was later chewed out by Donald Trump, 71, for doing so. Trump was reportedly furious upon hearing her admission, and asked “how she could be that stupid” to say that she lied for him, according to CNN’s Erin Burnett. The report goes on to claim that this was the “last straw” for Hope.

While there might have been some behind-the-scenes drama, there was certainly no trace of it publicly. In fact, Trump has nothing short of gushed about Hope’s tenure as White House communications director. In a written statement, Trump said “she is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person.” Click here to see pics of Hope and Melania Trump’s iconic fashion choices!

