Halle Berry, La La Anthony & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It was the final week before the biggest night in fashion — the Oscars! — but there were still some amazing looks and gorgeous gowns. See pics here!

La La Anthony, 38, was pretty in pink at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 1. Her makeup was so glowy! Halle Berry, 51, looked stunning in a silver mini dress at the ICON MANN pre-Oscars dinner, defying her age! This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson looked amazing at the A Wrinkle in Time premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. Also at that premiere, Bellamy Young wore a Azzi & Osta ball gown that was simply breathtaking. Beyonce wore a delicate white floral dress to see the flick with Blue Ivy. Bey amped up the sex appeal with a low-cut neckline and high heels! She posted a ton of sexy and fun pics on Instagram, showing off her Rosie Assoulin x Morgenthal Frederics Jawbreaker Sunglasses.

Bella Hadid wore a futuristic Dior jacket and carried a little blue bag while out in paris for Paris Fashion Week. Trendy, tiny sunglasses amped up her look even more. Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a black Orla Kiely midi dress in London on Feb. 28. She literally braved a snowstorm to show off her pretty outfit walking into the event at the National Portrait Gallery. Khloe Kardashian showed off her baby bump in Japan, wearing a sequin mini dress! She looks amazing at 8 months pregnant! Her sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are in Japan as well and they are all SERVING looks! Finally, Heather Graham was glowing in a purple lace dress leaving the Today show in NYC on Feb. 26. See all the best dressed stars of the week in our gallery attached!