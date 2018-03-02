New Pics
Halle Berry, La La Anthony & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week
It was the final week before the biggest night in fashion — the Oscars! — but there were still some amazing looks and gorgeous gowns. See pics here!
La La Anthony, 38, was pretty in pink at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 1. Her makeup was so glowy! Halle Berry, 51, looked stunning in a silver mini dress at the ICON MANN pre-Oscars dinner, defying her age! This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson looked amazing at the A Wrinkle in Time premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. Also at that premiere, Bellamy Young wore a Azzi & Osta ball gown that was simply breathtaking. Beyonce wore a delicate white floral dress to see the flick with Blue Ivy. Bey amped up the sex appeal with a low-cut neckline and high heels! She posted a ton of sexy and fun pics on Instagram, showing off her Rosie Assoulin x Morgenthal Frederics Jawbreaker Sunglasses.