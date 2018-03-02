‘Frozen’ Broadway Cast Drops Epic New Duet: Listen To ‘What Do You Know About Love?’

Broadway emergency! We’ve been given a new song from the ‘Frozen’ musical called ‘What Do You Know About Love?’ sung by Patti Murin (Anna) and Jelani Alladin (Kristoff). Listen!

Anna (played by Patti Murin) and Kristoff (played by Jelani Alladin in his Broadway debut) sound like a dream on “What Do You Know About Love?,” a new duet for Disney Theatrical’s new Broadway musical Frozen. Watch the official lyric video, which debuted March 2, above!

Fans are living for the new track. “EXCUSE ME BUT THIS IS THE DUET I’VE EVER WANTED. YOU CAN FIND ME IN MY ROOM LISTENING TO IT UNTIL I DIE,” one commented on YouTube. “Getting HUGE Rent [vibes] from this and I love it,” another wrote.

Last Friday, we also got to hear “Monster,” a new solo song sung by Elsa (Caissie Levy). You can check that video out here if you haven’t already heard it! Songs will continue to be released each Friday leading up to March 22, so stay tuned. See more photos of Frozen here.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — who of course also wrote the songs for the Frozen movie — penned the musical, and you’ll definitely want to get tix for when it officially opens Thursday, March 22. The show is now in previews at the St. James Theatre in NYC! Apart from Patti, Jelani and Caissie, Frozen stars Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton(Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Audrey Bennett (Young Anna), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa) and Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa).

The Frozen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) album will be released June 22, 2018. We’ll be counting down the days!