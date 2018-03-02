Farrah Abraham Dating Stuntman Aden Stay: ‘I’m A Lucky Woman & Feel Blessed’ — See Pics

Farrah Abraham confirms she’s dating Hollywood stuntman, Aden Stay — The ex-boyfriend of Rebel Wilson! See photos of the new couple and hear her gush over her boyfriend in a brand new interview!

Farrah Abraham, 26, is taken! The Teen Mom OG star is dating Hollywood stuntman, Aden Stay. She confirmed the news after the pair were spotted grabbing lunch and PDA-ing together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 28. “Aden is amazing,” she told Us Weekly, who obtained photos of the new couple. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.” Farrah further gushed over her new man when she said, “We’re a great team and power couple.” The reality star, who recalled their first meeting, instantly knew he was the one. “I met him in Beverly Hills and literally had a feeling as soon as I saw him…this is my man!” she said.

Farrah couldn’t stop raving over her new man. “Aden is smart, a great father, working in entertainment and films for over 15 years,” she shared with Us. Farrah then explained why she is so proud of Aden. “I love that he’s Hawaiian, an amazing father, business entrepreneur and we have many similarities,” she revealed. “I can’t say enough great things about him. I’m a lucky woman.”

She added, “I don’t want to say too much but I know what love at first sight is and this is that. I can’t believe I’m even saying this as I literally thought I’d never have that feeling about someone ever again after Sophia‘s father passed away.” Farrah’s high school ex-boyfriend and Sophia’s biological father, Derek Underwood, tragically died in a car accident two months Sophia, now 9, was born. Farrah welcomed Sophia in 2009.

Although their relationship is fresh and new, Farrah’s daughter, Sophia has already met Aden, who surprised her with roses and teddy bears, E News reported. While Farrah has yet to meet Aden’s daughter, they both “look forward to having our children meet soon in Hawaii where he lives.” Aden reportedly has a second daughter, according to Us.

Aden, a professional stuntman, is currently working on projects such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Legal Action, The Gifted, The Boundaries and Den of Thieves. He’s previously worked on Pitch Perfect 3, Hawaii 5-O. The stunt double previously dated Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 38. Outside of the entertainment business, Aden has owned other businesses, including a construction company.

Farrah previously dated Simon Saran, however the two called it quits in April 2017. Their tumultuous relationship was documented on Teen Mom OG.