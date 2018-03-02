Note to Elton John fans: the singer is not a touchy feely kind of guy. We’ve got video of him storming off stage after cussing out a man who got too close during a performance.

“Saturday Night’s Alright” for fighting, but not for touching. Sir Elton John, 70, was belting out his crowd pleasing 1973 hit during his Las Vegas Caesar’s Palace show on March 1 when he erupted in fury at a fan who kept trying to get handsy with him. The music legend invites audience members onstage for the number, where he sits behind his piano and they’re encouraged to dance along. In video obtained by TMZ, Elton wasn’t having it when one man kept getting too close to him, appearing to ask for a high fives and trying to touch him. EJ could be seen mouthing “f**k off” to the guy on his left side and was eventually so upset by him that he stormed off stage!

It had to have been pretty distracting for Elton, as he was playing the piano, singing and trying to give the audience a rollicking good time and he simply lost it. A security member can be seen trying to shoo the man away several times before the Rocket Man finally had enough. He got up and walked off stage as the band kept playing and eventually they stopped and all of the concert lights were turned off. Fans can be heard saying that they thought the show was over and that the guy who kept trying to touch him screwed it up for everyone else.

Elton took some time backstage to cool down and came back out to finish his show. But it wasn’t without frustration as he announced that he is done with fans joining him and getting so close during the song. “No more coming on stage during ‘Saturday Night.’ You f**ked it up!” he scolded the audience before launching into “Circle of Life.” See more pics of Elton, here.

Sir Elton has every reason to have had it with letting fans get so close. Just two weeks ago he was performing the same song and someone threw what looked to be Mardi Gras beads right at his face, striking him in the mouth. He stopping singing and looked to be in pain and confused before soldiering on. That alone could have been enough for him to call it quits with letting fans onstage, but touchy feely guy officially ruined it for everyone. Elton doesn’t have to take it much longer as his The Million Dollar Piano show will come to a close on May 19 after more than 200 performances.