E! Producer Claims She Was Fired After Letting Celebs Show Support For Catt Sadler At Globes

Aileen Gram-Moreno, once a producer at E! has just filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, according to The New York Times. Why? She claims that she was let go for using footage of celebrities supporting Catt Sadler at the 2018 Golden Globes. Sadler was a co-host on E! News who promptly quit in when she discovered that her male co-host was making significantly more than her. Head here to take look back at the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

The moment in question happened when Eva Longoria, 42, joined by Reese Witherspoon, 41, and Nicole Kidman, 50, discussed women’s right and the push to end sexually inappropriate behavior with Ryan Seacrest, 43, on the red carpet. “We’re also here for Time’s Up,” the actress said. “We support gender equity and equal pay and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well. We stand with you, Catt.” Clearly this moment was not well received by the channel.

“They said, if there’s any mention of Catt in the preshow, make sure you flag it,” Gram-Moreno said to the The Times. “You’re censoring celebrities; it’s just not a good idea in my humble opinion. But it wasn’t my decision.” E! has since released a statement to Deadline on the matter: “For the past decade Aileen Gram-Moreno was a freelancer who worked an average of 20 days per year solely for our red carpet coverage. After the Golden Globes she was asked not to return due to job performance issues. Following an attempt to force E! to pay for her silence Ms. Moreno is now spreading misleading and inaccurate information.”

As we previously reported, Seacrest is now facing allegations of inappropriate behavior with a former co-worker. Suzie Hardy, a former stylist for the on-air talent, alleges he sexually assaulted her when they worked together from 2006-2013. Seacrest has vehemently denied the allegations. His employer E! investigated the matter and concluded that Hardy’s allegations are “baseless.” However, it’s hard to imagine that this issue won’t loom large on the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 4.