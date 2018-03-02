Donald Trump Trolled For Tweet About ‘Alex Baldwin’ & The Reactions Are Priceless

President Trump has found himself a new enemy in some guy named ‘Alex’ Baldwin. See the early morning tweet that has the internet rolling on the floor laughing at its bizarre typos.

“Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” President Donald Trump tweeted on March 2. “Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!” Can you spot the typos? There’s a couple big ones. You probably already know this, but his name is Alec Baldwin, not Alex. Also, it’s spelled “dying.”

Who knew that Trump was such a big Darrell Hammond fan? You can’t fault him there; Darrell is a phenomenal comedian, and his DJT impression was unrivaled until Alec appeared. Saturday Night Live actually had him bring it out again in 2015, when Trump hosted the show. At the time, former player Taran Killam was the resident Trump. Darrell’s actually a little too busy to regularly play Trump. He’s the show’s announcer now, taking over Don Pardo‘s legendary mantel when he died in 2014.

This really isn’t about who does a better Trump impression, though, as you probably understand. Trump would be hating on Darrell and sending out tweets with his name misspelled if he were in Alec’s position right now. Trump’s “Alex” attack isn’t coming out of nowhere (though it wouldn’t be surprising if it was). It’s a response to a recent interview the actor gave to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he called playing the president every Saturday is now “agony.”

Don’t get it wrong; Alec doesn’t hate the role, which won him an Emmy in 2017. It’s just physically exhausting. The prospect of having to play him for two more years, and possibly beyond that, is just too much for him to handle. Trump clearly caught wind of this interview. Voters are baffled by the president’s tweet. He’s in the middle of a major political scandal, yet took the time to tweet out a petty message about an actor riddled with typos. Instead of rethinking his decision and deleting the tweet entirely, he posted it again after correcting the spelling errors. They took to Twitter to mock him:

Letting someone else correct it and repost it for you is worse than if you just deleted it when you realized how messed up it was – pic.twitter.com/XHrpcXq6Qi — A RetroWorld (@RetroWorld2000) March 2, 2018

Very presidential concerns this morning huh. Love to put down other people’s careers but at least that didn’t need to pull a huge stunt like running for president to stay relevant — Cody Bohannon (@Pr1est_Andretti) March 2, 2018

I cannot wait for the inevitable Darrell Hammond response. Baldwin's burn is already epic. pic.twitter.com/KxWotlVvgh — NextTime On Survivor (@NTonSurvivor) March 2, 2018

Thank goodness you fixed it! I was dieing over here! 😂😂😂 — 🐝 Bee Kind 🐝 (@DebAdadj71) March 2, 2018

Forget Baldwin. Forget Hammond. SNL’s best Trump is John Cena. pic.twitter.com/45lTNBi7rG — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) March 2, 2018

"Alex Baldwin" Guess no one is left to watch Trump WH Daycare. pic.twitter.com/2R8tA9J0Wp — SOLO AMERICAN (@SOLOAMERICAN76) March 2, 2018