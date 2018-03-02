Trump Ditches Melania Again: Races Ahead To Plane & Lets Her Get Blown Away By Strong Winds

Oops! President Trump once again left First Lady Melania in the dust while racing aboard Air Force One! See pics of her having to brave the 33mph wind alone.

This seems to be becoming a trend. President Donald Trump seemed to forget about his wife, Melania Trump, while trying to beat the inclement weather before getting on Air Force One. The northeast is experiencing a major storm right now, complete with massive winds and heavy rains, so Trump raced to the stairs of the plane after exiting his car with Secret Service on his tail. Melania, however, was left to fend for herself as approximately 33mph winds threatened to blow her away! Poor Melania was seen clutching her coat close to her body, using it to cover her head. Scroll down to see the shocking pics of the (very rude) moment!

Melania clearly wasn’t happy when they arrived in North Carolina, where they were expected to attend the funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham. Her husband was seen moving to grab her hand while they walked down the stairs off the plane, but she skirted him. She played it off by holding her coat down. She’s getting better at this!

This isn’t the first time Melania’s been ditched by her husband in bad weather. Trump was seen at the beginning of February getting on Air Force One in the rain while holding a giant umbrella. Melania and their son, Barron Trump, were several feet behind him with no covering. You would think that he would learn from that very public gaffe, but he clearly didn’t. Maybe Trump darted onto the plane this time because he didn’t want to mess up his hair. He was mercilessly mocked when photos dropped showing his…unique…hairdo flapping wildly in the wind. Let’s be honest; it was hilarious!