Does Beyonce Make Fun Of Kim Kardashian ‘Breaking The Internet’ In New Track ‘Top Off’?

Wait — did Beyonce shade two ladies in her ‘Top Off’ verse? After fans were convinced she dissed Tiffany Haddish, more lyrics seem aimed at Kim Kardashian! Take a listen here.

The plot thickens! Beyonce, JAY-Z, and Future all feature on DJ Khaled‘s hot new track “Top Off“, and Bey arguably comes in with the best verse. After Jay drops a “free Meek Mill” reference, Beyonce swoops in with pure fire — and maybe a slick diss. “I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.” Now, take this whatever way you want, but it sounds a little like some Kim Kardashian shade! Scroll down to listen to the track and decide!

Breaking the internet is definitely Kim’s thing; her infamous Paper Magazine cover (the naked one) was even dedicated to the premise. But Beyonce’s broken some records of her own online, once holding the throne of most-liked pic on Instagram. Thanks, Bey and Jay’s babies! Plus, Kim and Bey have had some rumored drama in the past, as well. It all stemmed from former best friends Jay and Kanye West‘s feud. Jay and Ye’s relationship status is now firmly at “it’s complicated,” but the wounds are still fresh. It’s unclear if things are friendly between Beyonce and Kim now, too.

Of course, Bey’s “Top Off” verse is also a reference to Drake‘s line on “Gyalchester”: “top two and I’m not two.” Fans are convinced that Beyonce slipped in some shade at Tiffany Haddish, too. Allow us to explain: in her “Top Off” verse, she sings, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.” Tiffany’s been extremely chatty about the time she met Beyonce and Jay at a party. She’s told the story several times in interviews, and took a selfie with her at the time. Bey told her that she was “so funny”…but maybe she didn’t think Tiffany talking about their encounter was.