Is Beyonce Dissing Tiffany Haddish In Her ‘Top Off’ Verse? — Here’s Where Fans Think She Threw Shade

Wait a minute… Did Beyonce diss Tiffany Haddish in her ‘Top Off’ verse? — Here’s why fans think Bey shaded the comedian after Haddish claimed Bey almost beat someone up for talking to JAY-Z!

Don’t mess with Bey, or you’ll get called out on a hot, new track… At least that’s what the internet thinks! Fans are convinced Beyonce, 36, is taking shots at Tiffany Haddish, 38, on DJ Khaled‘s new song, “Top Off”, which features Bey, JAY-Z, 47, and Future, 34. And, Haddish isn’t the only one. — Fans also believe Bey also shaded the Kardashian family, which we explain further down.

So, Tiffany Haddish — In the midst of her verse, Bey raps, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.” In other words, fans translated this as Bey telling Haddish she should have kept her mouth shut when it came to her first encounter with Bey. As you may know, Haddish recently told the story of how she met Bey and took a selfie at a party, where she unleashed some drama into the public. She claimed Beyonce almost beat up an unidentified actress for talking and flirting with JAY.

“I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit,” Haddish told TV One’s Disclosure during an interview in February 2018. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. And she touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them was like, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

Then, in another interview with Vulture in January, Haddish detailed her conversation with Bey, after the fact, which led to them taking a selfie together. “Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” she explained. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’”

Haddish said that when she first met Bey, the singer told her she thought she was so funny. However, Bey didn’t think Haddish’s oversharing from the night they met was funny whatsoever, according to fans who think Bey made Haddish a target on “Top Off”. The Bey Hive has even started to troll Haddish on Instagram, leaving bee Emojis on her photos. And, just check out the fan reactions on Twitter…

Now, to the second apparent diss. When Bey first appears on the song, she raps, “I break the Internet / Top two and I ain’t number two.” Harmless right? — Well, think again! “Break the internet” is a term most would say, Kim Kardashian, 37, started after her 2014 photoshoot with Paper Magazine — where a champagne glass was balanced on her booty — went viral with the hashtag “BreakTheInternet”. So, fans think it was a shot at Kim because the pair are rumored to have feuded because of their husbands’ tumultuous relationship. Now, fans believe Kim is going to post more naked selfies to one-up Bey. — Check out some of the fan reactions from that one…

