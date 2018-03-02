Chris Brown Tired Of ‘Trying To Make Someone Love You’ — Message For Rihanna?

Chris Brown has revealed that he’s tired of trying to make someone love him who isn’t interested in him. We’ve got his surprising message.

Wow, did Chris Brown just reveal a shocking message about Rihanna? The 28-year-old singer posted a list of eight things to his Instagram account on March 2 that he believes are truly wastes of time. The most surprising yet SO TRUE time-wasting revelation is: “Trying to make someone love you when they aren’t interested in you.” Breezy has still held a candle for RiRi ever since their 2009 split after he brutally assaulted her. While they got back together a few times in years following the attack and even recorded a 2012 duet together, the “Work” singer made it clear that her candle for him had burnt out in a 2015 interview.

Rihanna told Vanity Fair that she kept going back to Breezy in the years after the attack because she thought he could change. “I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn’t understand him,” the told the magazine. “If you put up with it, maybe you are agreeing that you [deserve] this, and that’s when I finally had to say, ‘Uh-oh, I was stupid thinking I was built for this.’ Sometimes you just have to walk away.” The singer gave Chris a slight window of hope though, because she revealed she will always care about him. “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

She still has no relationship with Chris as Rihanna has been off the market since the summer of 2017 when she started dating handsome 37-year-old billionaire Hassan Jameel. Their romance is still going strong, though Breezy is still trying to keep something alive between him and the Barbadian beauty. He wished her a happy 30th birthday on Feb. 20 in a very public Instagram message. He even got flirty on her IG account back in Aug. of 2017 when she posted a photo of her skin-baring outfit at the annual Crop Over Festival and he commented with a set of popping googly eye emojis. Yeah, he still has the feels. But at least he’s seeming to realize that the emotion isn’t mutual and it’s a waste of his time.