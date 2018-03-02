Central Michigan University Shooting: Officials Confirm 2 Are Dead With Suspect Still At Large

Central Michigan University was placed on lockdown after shots were fired on campus. Two people have been confirmed dead, as the suspect remains at large.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus,” the Central Michigan University official twitter account tweeted at 9:31 AM ET on March 2. “Suspect is still at large, police advice all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.” The City of Mt. Pleasant also weighed in, tweeting that the suspect “is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available.” The suspect was reportedly wearing mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie. He was supposedly last seen sear some railroad tracks, north of Campbell Hall. UPDATE: Less than an hour later, CMU confirmed that two people, who were not students, were shot to death inside the residence hall. It is reported that the person of interest is named James Eric Davis Jr., a black male, who is approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 pounds, according to WDIV-TV in Detroit.

Details about any motive behind this reported shooting are unknown at the time, but Michigan police two people have been shot, according to WXYZ.com. Their condition is currently unknown. In addition to the tweet, CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty, warning them that police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell hall. Students were asked to stay clear of Campbell hall.

Campbell Hall is a student dorm, part of a four dorm complex at the university, located in Mt. Pleasant, writes CBS Detroit. University buildings and all Mt. Pleasant schools are on lockdown, according to reports. CMU official were not commenting so far, and a person answering the phone for the officials told WWJ Newsradio 950 that they’ll respond later.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

This shooting comes on the heels of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 students dead. The slaughter sparked the #NeverAgain movement, as the survivors of the shooting have vowed to implement gun control reform. While its unknown whether or not that the nature of this CMU incident is on the same level as the Parkland, Florida shooting, it does appear to be one more example of someone getting shot at a school in America.

We’ll continue to update this story with information as it is made available. In the meantime, keep Central Michigan University in your thoughts. Here’s hoping that everyone is okay.