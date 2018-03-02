Celebs Over 40 In Sheer Dresses — Kerry Washington, J-Lo, Heidi Klum & More

There is no age limit on looking and feeling sexy! These gorgeous stars prove age is just a number — see the sexiest sheer dresses on the red carpet below!

Kerry Washington, 41, just wore a bright and cheery, sheer floral D&G gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 19. LOVED that dress! Jennifer Lopez, 48, was SUPER daring in silver, showing off her entire stomach, way back at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2015, but continues to rock sheer and sexy dresses to this day! She looks amazing in everything she wears! Heidi Klum, 44, went gothic at the Grammys on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York, wearing a black, sheer dress. It’s like she’s aging backwards! At the 2018 Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, showed off her assets in black.

Legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, 52, wore a black sheer gown at Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in Los Angeles in Jan. 2018. Sheer black dresses seem to be a trend! Halle Berry was also open to showing some skin while wearing sheer at the NAACP Image Awards in January of this year. Taraji P. Henson, 47, showed off her sexy cleavage in a Reem Acra gown at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017. Brooke Shields, 52, wore a black sheer bustier top at the Tribeca Ball in NYC in April of 2017. She looks so comfortable in her skin!

Jane Fonda, who is 80 years old!, continues to take more risks than women half her age. She wore a sheer, red Elie Saab dress at the Grace of Monaco film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 and we’re still not over it. See all the sexiest celebrities in sheer dresses in the gallery attached!