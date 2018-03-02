Carrie Fisher’s Final Days & Dark Past Explored On ‘Price Of Fame’ Special

The latest episode of ‘The Price of Fame’ takes an in-depth look at Carrie Fisher’s tumultuous life, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview.

Carrie Fisher, 60, is the next subject of REELZ’s docu-series, The Price of Fame. In an episode airing on Sunday, March 4 at 9pm ET, actress Shannon McGrann portrays the iconic actress to demonstrate not only the ups and downs of her life, but also Carrie’s final days alive. Shannon discusses her role in this EXCLUSIVE clip provided to HollywoodLife, where she reveals what it was like to portray the iconic actress who was beloved by the world. “Carrie was a little bit intimidating for me because I know she’s an icon and I wanted to be able to capture the essence of her without trying to mimic her,” Shannon explains.

The actress also revealed what the darkest part of playing Carrie was for her. “I think the scene that was the darkest for me was the scene where she’s in the mental institution and she’s been hallucinating,” Shannon explained. “I wanted it to capture her struggle because I can imagine that it was just… really, really hard to be.” We see a preview of the scene which shows Shannon as Carrie laying in a hospital bed talking about how she’s been let out of someone else while referring to an empty chair. It’s disturbing to see, and even more unsettling to imagine that this is something that Carrie really did experience.

