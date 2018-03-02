Turpin Family 2.0? CA Parents Arrested For Allegedly Trapping Their 3 Kids In A Box For 4 Years

So sad! A California couple was arrested on March 1 for allegedly forcing their 11-year-old and two teens to live in a box. Get all the details here!

What a nightmare! After searching the property of Maron Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, police discovered a box that allegedly housed their three young children for four years, according to People. Authorities first noticed the box after they searched what they thought was an abandoned RV. The property had no electricity or running water and had large amounts of trash and human feces, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. What makes the story even more heartbreaking is that in addition to living in the makeshift shelter, the children were malnourished.

Following the discovery, Children and Family service took custody of the three victims. Maron and Daniel were then arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for willful cruelty to a child. There is little information surrounding the family’s background or why the children were living in such terrible conditions. However, the police are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (760)366-4175.

Unfortunately, this story seems far too familiar. As some of you may know, Louise Turpin, 49, and David Turpin, 56, were arrested back in January for torturing their 13 kids. The children endured years of abuse and were even chained to beds. Although nothing can erase what they’ve been through, the Turpin children have been placed into foster care and their parents are not allowed to contact them.

This story is still developing…