‘Bridezillas’ Sneak Peek: Watch One Bride Scream At Her Makeup Artist In Nasty Showdown

‘Bridezillas’ is back! Season 11 of the hit reality show premieres March 2, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of one bride completely losing it. Watch now!

Don’t double up on brides on their wedding days, because one of them is bound to freak out if things don’t go their way. That’s exactly what happens with Carmen and her makeup artist, Melissa, who’s booked another wedding the same day as Carmen’s big day. When Carmen learns this, she completely freaks out. “How the f**k has the f**king makeup artist booked another wedding?” a heated Carmen asks. “How the f**k does that happen, Michelle? We have 11 girls that need to be done. So she can’t f**king be late to my f**king wedding.” Michelle doesn’t tell Carmen that she’s already looking for a backup because the makeup artist might not show.

Carmen demands that Michelle get Melissa on the phone. Melissa tries to explain, but Carmen is not having it. “But you agreed to work this wedding. When we signed the f**king contract, you agreed that there would be no other bride but me!” Carmen and Melissa end up FaceTiming each other, and the drama just elevates from there.

On March 1, just days after the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Gold medalist Jamie Anderson visited WE tv’s first-ever Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria in Times Square with her new medals in tow. The exhibit, which is open to the public until March 4, features a gallery of Bridezilla history and crazy bridal moments, an immersive experience into the world of a Bridezilla and a chance to let the inner Bridezilla out, in more ways than one.

HollywoodLife also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with former Bachelorettes at the exhibit about the advice they wished they had when they were planning their wedding. “It goes by so fast, your wedding day in general,” season 4 Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas said. “You take all this time leading up and put in all of these thoughts and stuff into every little detail that comes along with a wedding. I guess I wish I would have told myself to just enjoy it because it does go by really fast. Make sure you take in every last detail. You have photos but sometimes you don’t remember everything.”

Ashley Hebert added: “I have to be really real about this. I was not a bridezilla at all and had very low expectations. I went in with low expectations, and all my expectations were exceeded. That would be my best advice. I took my own advice. I was super calm and cool.”

Desiree Hartsock revealed, “I had to actually give myself a pep talk because it’s overwhelming to plan a wedding, and I was planning it in a short amount of time. I’m in the industry and still had a hard time. There’s just so many options and you can get really distracted about what you want. I was having those moments because i’m also very visual, and then i was like follow your gut. My advice would be don’t try to please others. Make sure it’s what you like.”

The eleventh season of Bridezillas premieres March 2 at 10 p.m. WE tv.