Brad Pitt has finally emerged since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation & he’s lookin’ GOOD. Check out the pic of his pre-Oscars party appearance!

Brad Pitt has been laying low lately, but he was finally spotted at the Gersh pre-Oscars party in the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles on March 1. The 54-year-old attended the low-key event with his manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, who he also posed for pictures with. He donned a dark pea coat over a blue t-shirt, and accessorized with a scarf and hat. Check out the pic below!

This was the first time we’ve seen Brad since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they were breaking up. In the wake of their split, tons of fans started calling for a Jen and the Fight Club actor to give their romance another go now that they’re both single. (As you probably know, Brad and Angelina Jolie split up in 2016.) But don’t hold out for a Brennifer reunion. We’ve heard that Academy Award winner isn’t interested in being associated with his ex’s recent breakup. “Brad knows it’s difficult for any one when they go through a separation, but he’s not happy that his name will be linked with hers again in all the coverage of Jen’s separation,” a source close to the actor told HL. “He’d love to be far removed from it, but he knows he will be in the center of the tornado and he will do his best to avoid it and not address it.”

But even though Brad would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, his name has cropped up in a few reports related to the Friends star’s split. Justin reportedly found love letters from Brad in his wife’s things two years ago, and wasn’t “thrilled” about it, a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the notes became an insecurity for the Girl On The Train actor. Brad and Jen are also reportedly only a phone call away from each other. “They have each other’s cell phone numbers and communicate from time to time,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. But again, don’t hold out for a Jelena-esque reunion. “This is nothing new. Jen and him [Brad] have remained friendly,” the insider clarified. As the Oscars near, it may become harder for Brad, Jen, and Angelina to all avoid each other.