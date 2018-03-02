Brad Pitt Caused A Huge Buzz At Pre-Oscar Party — But Did He Flirt With Any Lucky Ladies?

Brad Pitt is single – but was he ready to mingle when he attended a pre-Oscars party? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on exactly who Brad ‘spent all his time’ talking to at the bash.

It’s been more than a year since Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42, split, and the Fight Club star made a surprise appearance at the Gersh Agency’s pre-Oscars parry on March 1. Brad – who was seen for the first time since his other ex, Jennifer Aniston, 49, announced her split from Justin Theroux, 46 – was all smiles, but did the single star chat up any ladies there? “Brad only stayed about a half an hour but he still caused a huge commotion,” an eyewitness at the Gersh bash EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The whole party was buzzing. Brad almost never goes out so it was like seeing a unicorn.”

Did one lucky fair maiden happen to catch the attention of this “unicorn?” Medieval-metaphors aside, Brad did spend all his time chatting up someone at the parties, but it’s not what you think. “There were two big parties happening at the Chateau Marmont last night so there were gorgeous women everywhere,” the eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com, “but Brad spent all his time talking to Sam Rockwell and his manager. Unfortunately for all the eager women there last night he was not in a flirting mood.”

Too bad, ladies. Next time. Brad reportedly made this rare public appearance as a way to support Sam, who is the favorite to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam actually worked with Brad on The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Sam has already won the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards over the performance, so it seems Brad wanted to show up to give his friend some major love.

Speaking of love, it seems Brad wasn’t in the mood for it at this party. The world is buzzing about Brad’s social life because his ex, Jennifer Aniston, is single. Of course, it’s been nearly 15 years since Brad and Jen split (the two divorced in 2005 after getting married in 2000.) With both exes single, many are shipping this super couple again. While Brad has sympathy for Jennifer and what she’s going through, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Brad is not thrilled that “his name will be linked with hers again in all the coverage.”