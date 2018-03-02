‘Book Club’ Has Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton & More All Tied Up Over ‘Fifty Shades’

Jane Fonda and her friends have a sexual awakening in ‘Book Club’ after they discover the erotic world of Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades’! You HAVE to see this trailer.

There is no age limit when it comes to revamping your life! That’s what the new movie, Book Club, seems to be trying to remind us with it’s hilarious first trailer. In the film, Jane Fonda, 80, brings a new book to her group of friends: E.L. James‘ “Fifty Shades of Grey”. We also have to point out that her club is full of legends, too! She’s joined by Diane Keaton, 72, Candice Bergen, 71, and Mary Steenburgen, 65. We seriously can not wait to see this!

In the trailer we see that it’s Jane’s character, Vivian, who brings Christian Grey into their lives, but it’s not all about the book. While we do get to watch the women read the erotic novel about Christian and Anastasia’s S&M love life, the story sparks something in each of them. Diane’s character decides to reclaim her love life and start dating again, while Vivian rekindles a romance with an old flame (Andy Garcia). Then there’s Mary’s character, Carol, who tries to bring the spice back into her marriage by slipping viagra into her husband’s drink. Whoops!

Book Club hits theaters on May 18 — just one week after Mother's Day!