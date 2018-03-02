Surprise! DJ Khaled has teamed up with JAY Z, Beyonce and Future for a new powerhouse track called ‘Top Off.’ You’re not even ready for this!

Is it Christmas already? DJ Khaled, JAY Z, Future and Beyonce have collaborated on an epic new track called “Top Off,” and it’s just so good. Khaled, Future and JAY have teamed up before — for 2016’s “I Got the Keys” — but this leaves everything else in the dust. Also, can we talk about this appearance from the adorable Asahd Khaled, 1, on the album artwork? The track starts with Khaled and Future, before JAY Z joins in. In his verse, he begs for Meek Mill to be freed, and gives a shoutout to his daughter, Blue Ivy. “61 with the thing off, Me and Blue having a sing off,” he raps.

Of course, the most anticipated moment of the song is Bey’s verse at the very end, and she SLAYS it as always. “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room, I break the Internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” she sings. “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.” Not only do her vocals sound incredible, but the lyrics prove even further that she’s totally a badass b****! Fans got excited about another potential Khaled/JAY collaboration when the two were spotted in the studio in January 2018. “👀Hows your Sunday going ? Mines going great ! Wine 🍷 perhaps @drinkdujac… Did I tell you I Been in the studio! @wethebestmusic @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 👑👑,” Khaled wrote on Instagram. Now we know! See more photos of DJ Khaled here.

Listen to “Top Off — DJ Khaled ft. JAY Z, Future & Beyonce right here! You don’t want to miss this one, which everyone’s already talking about!