Ariana Grande Prepping ‘Personal’ New Album After Manchester Bombing: It’s A ‘Masterpiece’

Get ready for new music from Ariana Grande! She reportedly just finished her fourth album! Here’s everything we know about the very ‘personal’ project.

This is not a drill! Ariana Grande, 24, completed her fourth album, TMZ reported! She just played the entire LP at a wrap meeting with Republic Records executives and her manager, Scooter Braun, sources close to the “Side To Side” singer told the website, and apparently everyone’s in agreement that it’s her best work yet and a “personal” masterpiece!

TMZ was told that half of the album was produced by Pharrell, and the other half by Max Martin, who most recently co-wrote and co-produced nine songs on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation. For her latest project, Ariana was also involved in writing every song. We can’t wait to hear it! That is, whenever it drops, which is still TBD. Insiders told TMZ that the next step is working on visuals and album art, so it’s unclear when the album will be released.

This will be her first musical release since a deadly terrorist attack killed 22 of her fans at the Manchester, UK stop on her Dangerous Woman tour last May. We already knew she was completely heartbroken following the devastating bombing, but the singer did what she could by hosting One Love Manchester, a benefit concert held to raise funds for the victims and their families.

Her manager, however, recently revealed that Ariana nearly canceled the rest of her tour as a result of the explosion. In an interview on Big Questions with Cal Fussman‘s podcast, Scooter revealed that, “‘When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days, she he felt everything – every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is.” He added that she continued to keep performing so that the victims “didn’t die in vain.” While we don’t know if her new album will address the tragic attack, we know Ariana has a huge heart, and we’re curious to see how it will come through in her new music.