Adam Sandler Performs In NYC Subway & Literally No One Had Any Idea — See Hilarious Video

OMG! Adam Sandler surprised fans with a hilarious and extremely random performance in NYC’s subway! Check it out!

Adam Sandler wowed fans (and random commuters) with a truly unique performance in one of New York City’s many subway stations on March 1! Disguised in sunglasses, a green hoodie and a furry winter coat, the legendary comedian and actor offered passersby with some amazing crooning. At one point he even did some rapping (sort of) about Uber drivers! Diehard fans know this brand of shenanigans is exactly the kind of weird Sandler has been delivering for decades.

So the question is: is this performance just a bit of bizarre fun or is he preparing for a tour of some kind? According to The Blast, he’s rumored to be testing out some material for an upcoming comedy special on Netflix. He’s had a pretty huge relationship with the online streaming service since signing a 4-movie deal with them in 2014. So if he does have a new (musical) special on the way, it’s a solid bet that Netflix will release it! And we can’t wait to check it out!

Although this performance was pretty unforgettable, it’s hardly the first time a huge celebrity has decided to take to the subway to show off their talents! Back in 2017, Maroon 5 dazzling travelers with new music. They also performed “A Crazy Little Thing Called Love” with Jimmy Fallon! How about Kesha visited a subway in Tokyo to treat fans to an a cappella performance of her very own track “Die Young”? But our favorite has to be when Joseph Gordon-Levitt lugged a drum kit down to the subway to gift fans to some serious percussion! We demand more surprise performances!