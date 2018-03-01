‘The Greatest Showman’ Director Gushes Over Zac Efron: ‘He Is So Good At Everything’

Guess what? You’re not the only obsessed with Zac Efron! ‘The Greatest Showman’ director told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how impressed he is with the actor.



Zac Efron, 30, has received nothing but praise from his The Greatest Showman director. We spoke to Michael Gracey ahead of the 2018 Academy Awards, where The Greatest Showman is nominated for Best Original Song. “Zac Efron was amazing, right?” director Michael asked HollywoodLife during our EXCLUSIVE interview. “Everything about Zac I have a real affection for. People were like he sings, but he really doesn’t dance. But he is so good at everything! Even Hugh Jackman went back and recorded some of his audio in ‘The Other Side’ when he heard Zac’s recording.” Wow, Zac is even intimidating Hugh Jackman now!

For those of you who haven’t seen The Greatest Showman, it’s a wonderful movie musical that tells the story of the life of P.T. Barnum. In it Zac portrays a young co-circus host, though for the most part he stands off to the side or in the background behind P.T. as the original entertainer gets lost in the spotlight. However it really, truly is incredible to watch Zac during his solo performances! Here’s to hoping we’ll watch him stretch that thought a little bit longer, huh? After all, he’s been sitting on those singing and dancing skills for a long time since High School Musical finally ended.