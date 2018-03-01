Worm Moon: When Is It & Everything Else You Need To Know About March 2018’s Full Moon

The next full moon is called the Worm Moon, but why? From when it is to its significance, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming lunar event!

Our night sky will soon be illuminated by a full moon, and it’s a great one. This lunar phase in March is called the Worm Moon, and the meaning behind the name is pretty significant in terms of our seasons. Here’s everything you need to know about it!

When It Is

The Worm Moon will begin to rise on Thursday, March 1, just before 8 pm. Then, at 12:51 am on March 2, it will shine its brightest in the sky. Cool!

Why It’s Special

This lunar event it the last full moon of the winter season, meaning that spring is only one cycle away. It’s a transitional phase that signifies the ending of the darkest, coldest time of the year, and the beginning of a period of growth and warmth. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog’s Day this year, but the sky assures us that six more weeks of winter is nearly over!

The Reason It’s Called The Worm Moon

The winter renders the ground hard and frozen, but in the beginning of march, the earth begins to soften. As it warms up, roots find their way through the dirt to the surface, while the soil loosens up. This is when earthworms begin to reappear, hence Worm Moon. After the earthworms reemerge, certain birds that flew south for the colder months come back too. Suddenly, birds begin chirping, flowers begin blooming, and the earth feels like there’s life in it once again, bringing us firmly into Spring.

Where The Name Came From

Native Americans who used the lunar phases to track the seasons for agricultural and hunting reasons gave winter’s final moon this traditional name. The moniker was later adopted by colonists and the Algonquin tribes who looked skyward to understand when they should tend to the soil or tap maple trees for syrup. In some regions, March’s moon is sometimes referred to as the sap moon, since it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping begins.