YBN Almighty Jay: 5 Things To Know About Blac Chyna’s New Boyfriend

It looks like Blac Chyna’s got herself a new man — YBN Almighty Jay! She’s been spotted holding hands with the young rapper, and here’s 5 things you should know about him!

1. YBN Almighty Jay, 18, is a Texas born rapper. — YBN, according to reports, stands for “Young Boss N–gas.” The name is a collective crew moniker in which popular rap artist, YBN Nahmir adopted as well. His most recent single, “Takin Off” was released in late January 2018. The track features production from his long-time collaborator, Hoodzone. While the rapper, whose real name is Jay Bradley hasn’t made it big just yet, he still has a massive following. He garnered a lot of attention after appearing on YBN Nahmir‘s track, “No Hook,”. Almighty Jay’s single “Chopsticks,” has 10 million views on YouTube.

2. Yes, he’s really dating Blac Chyna. — Her words, not ours. Chyna, 29, and Almighty Jay were spotted holding hands on February 28, as they stepped out of a white Ferrari. When TMZ asked if they were dating, Chyna said, “Yeah, we’re like, dating,” while laughing. And, it’s not the first time Rob Kardashian’s ex was spotted out with the young rapper. Just days before, the pair hit up the Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City.

3. He has quite a few famous friends. — Almighty Jay’s Instagram page is a mix of concert and music promos, along with snaps of him with celebs including, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Sage The Gemini, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg, and P. Diddy‘s son, Christian Combs.

5. He may be coming to a city near you. — Almighty Jay performs shows with YBN Nahmir all over. In 2018 alone, they’ve rapped for massive crowds in Alabama, Los Angeles, Birmingham, and Chicago. Almighty Jay is predicted to have a breakout year in 2018.