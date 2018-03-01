Winter Storm Riley: When The Next ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Is Hitting East Coast & Everything Else To Know

If you live in the Northeast get ready for another bomb cyclone. Winter Storm Riley is expected to hit on March 1, and it’s going to be brutal!



Damaging winds, heavy snow, and coastal flooding are just a few things you can expect from Winter Storm Riley. The super intimidating storm will most likely touch down on late Thursday and get stronger through the weekend. Forecasters believe Riley will grow to become a bomb cyclone because it is predicted to fall at least 24-millibars in atmospheric pressure in 24 hours, according to CNN. This ultimately means the storm will intensify very quickly. So scary, right? Riley is expected to hit the Atlantic coast, and people from Chicago all the way to Boston may experience really harsh conditions. Following January’s terrifying bomb cyclone, the National Weather service is urging those living along the coast to take this matter very seriously. “This is a LIFE & DEATH situation,” the National Weather Service in Boston said.

Because of the harsh conditions, power outages and flight delays are to be expected, according to The Daily Mail. On March 2, high wind gusts and rain will spread into the Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas. The winds will then increase in New England, Long Island and the New York City Tri-State area. However, the heaviest snowfall amounts will be in parts of western and central New York. Residents of southeastern Michigan can also expect around 6 inches of snow. And for those of you living on the West Coast, you won’t be able to escape the bad weather either. California will experience murky weather, and local officials are asking travelers to be weary of roads in California’s mountainous northern region.

The storm is expected to last for a few days and will be pretty slow moving. We encourage people in the said areas stay indoors, stay warm, and get all of your errands out of the way today! You may also want to bring anything inside from your backyard that may get damaged by the wind.

For more information about Winter Storm Riley visit The Weather Channel.