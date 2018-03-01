Travis Scott Posts Precious Photo Of 1 Month Old Stormi After Kylie Shares Post-Baby Bod– See Pic

Stormi Webster is already one month old! In celebration Travis Scott posted an adorable pic of her, and you’re not going to want to miss it.

Stormi Webster is already a daddy’s girl! To mark her turning one month old, proud papa Travis Scott, 25, shared a sweet Snapchat of Stormi on March 1 captioned, “My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course.” The famous baby rocked a pink sweater that said “Daddy” inside a heart, which is of course what Travis meant by “her favorite unit.” So cute, right? And, the doting doesn’t end there. As we previously reported, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper sent his baby mama Kylie Jenner, 20, massive bouquets of pink flowers that quite literally engulfed her home. He’s certainly up for Father of the Year Award.

Even though it feels like Stormi’s birth was just yesterday, clearly enough time has gone by for Kylie to get her post-baby body back. The makeup mogul flaunted her flawless figure in a Snapchat video, and we can’t get over her snapback! Kylie posed in nothing but a black cropped top and string bottoms. It’s obvious she’s been putting in major work because her abs are goals. Following Stormi’s birth, Kylie has already dropped a whopping 35 pounds. The new mom didn’t waste any time getting back to the gym. Kylie is reportedly exercising with a team of trainers and has been following a strict diet. Her meals include, “organic fish and chicken– nothing fried, no carbs. She’s also drinking detox tea and wearing a waist trainer,” a source explained to Life & Style magazine. Now, that is some serious dedication!

Nevertheless, we’re so excited for Kylie and her growing family. We’re also so glad to see the KUWTK star back on social media. As many of you already know, Kylie took a major social media hiatus while pregnant with Stormi. And it looks like now, she’s back better than ever. She’s even been spotted out and about more too. On Feb. 24, Kylie and Travis were spotted at Nobu in Malibu. The couple kept it casual in all black and were joined by Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. We hope to see more of them soon!