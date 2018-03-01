Travis Scott Showers Kylie Jenner With Love & Flowers After Stormi’s Birth — See Sweet Photo

Travis Scott sends Kylie Jenner massive bouquets of pink flowers as they bask in the joy of their new baby girl! And, the real question is, where is she going to put all of these? … You have to see this!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may have buy another home just to store the giant bouquets of flowers Travis Scott, 25, just sent her! The makeup mogul took to Snapchat — despite her admitted disdain for the app’s latest update — to show off the many presents her “baby daddy” sent her on the night of February 28. Travis gifted the mother of his first child, Stormi Webster, with tons of gorgeous pink flowers that covered Kylie’s home in her Snapchat video. She showed off the bouquets, writing “oh baby daddy” on the video. It’s evident that their little family is still celebrating the birth of little Stormi, which landed on February 1.

While Kylie and Travis have been busy tending to their first child together, the lovers have slowly started to step back into the spotlight. Kylie has returned to social media [FINALLY], she’s been hard at work releasing new Kylie Cosmetics products, and they’re still making time for their relationship. The couple stepped out for the first time since welcoming baby Stormi on Saturday, February 24. Kylie and Travis left home for a lunch date at Nobu Malibu with some friends, including her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and family. Their lunch outing came on the same day Kylie revealed her jaw-dropping push present from her man, a $1.4 million Ferrari!

Kylie gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. After taking a hiatus from the spotlight during her pregnancy, she finally returned to social media on February 4, with a shocking reveal that she is a new mom. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star released a message via Instagram that said in part, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.” She went on to gush over pregnancy and her family and friends who supported her along the way. Her big reveal was accompanied with an 11-minute long video, which featured never-before-seen footage from her 9-month journey to baby.

Kylie didn’t waste any time getting to work after Stormi’s birth. In fact, she just released a Stormi-inspired weather makeup collection with tons of new products! Click here to learn more about that.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke back in September 2017, and she went social media silent throughout her entire pregnancy.