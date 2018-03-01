Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Did $1.4 Million Ferrari Push Present Slam The Door On Tyga Forever?

Travis Scott spared no expense on Kylie Jenner’s push present, but is it enough for her to forget about Tyga for good? We have the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

It looks like Tyga may finally be out of Kylie Jenner’s life for good — and all it took was a $1.4 million gift from her baby daddy, Travis Scott! The rapper gave Kylie a very expensive Ferrari as a push present, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that she’s SO in love with it…she’s stopped thinking about her ex completely. “It really proves to her that Travis loves her because this gift was just so perfect for her,” our insider says. “It put the nail in the coffin for her and Tyga, that’s for sure. She hasn’t talked abut him once since Travis gave her this car. She’s all about Travis again.” For more on Kylie, listen to our podcast RIGHT HERE!

As we’ve previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie and Tyga kept in touch throughout her pregnancy. However, now that baby Stormi is here and Travis has stepped up as a dad, while T’s been away on tour, Kylie is devoting her full attention to her man. And while she hasn’t been paying Tyga any mind, he seems to still have her on the brain — and is pissed that Travis gifted the 20-year-old a car, which is a present he gave her twice. when they were together. “Tyga thinks Travis should stop trying to bite his style and come up with something new if he really wants to impress Kylie,” our source explained. “Otherwise, Travis is just trying to fill in the empty space Tyga left.”

Clearly, Kylie doesn’t care that she’s already been given cars in the past, because she proudly showed off Travis’ push present on social media over the weekend. “A Ferrari Laferrari is in a whole other league,” another insider added. “Travis told her it‘s the least he could buy her, seeing as she has given him the best present he could ever dream of: Their daughter.” Aww!