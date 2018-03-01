Tori Spelling’s Breakdown: Overwhelmed With 5 Kids & Haunted By Dean’s Past Cheating
Tori Spelling worried friends and fans when it was reported that she experienced a “nervous breakdown” on March 1. Now we’re learning how this terrifying episode came about.
Police were called to 90210 alum Tori Spelling‘s home early on March 1 because the 44-year-old actress and reality TV star was reportedly having a “nervous breakdown,” according to TMZ. Details on what exactly transpired are scarce. But now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning what might have drove her to such a difficult place. “Tori is overwhelmed with her family life and her struggles are real,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tori is having a tough time all over, from her waning career, trust issues with her husband (Dean McDermott, 51), she has her hands full with her several kids, a challenging relationship with her mother and her financial difficulties… everything adds up to a real tough time for the mom of five.” Head here to see more photos of Dean and Tori through the years.