Tori Spelling’s Breakdown: Overwhelmed With 5 Kids & Haunted By Dean’s Past Cheating

Tori Spelling worried friends and fans when it was reported that she experienced a “nervous breakdown” on March 1. Now we’re learning how this terrifying episode came about.

Police were called to 90210 alum Tori Spelling‘s home early on March 1 because the 44-year-old actress and reality TV star was reportedly having a “nervous breakdown,” according to TMZ. Details on what exactly transpired are scarce. But now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning what might have drove her to such a difficult place. “Tori is overwhelmed with her family life and her struggles are real,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tori is having a tough time all over, from her waning career, trust issues with her husband (Dean McDermott, 51), she has her hands full with her several kids, a challenging relationship with her mother and her financial difficulties… everything adds up to a real tough time for the mom of five.” Head here to see more photos of Dean and Tori through the years.

Tori is still haunted by all his cheating in the past. When he doesn't return a call or text right away, when Dean travels for work or when he comes home late, it is all very stressful for Tori who often wonders what is really going on. She loves him but she is also scarred by their rocky history." As fans know, Dean has admitted to infidelity in the past