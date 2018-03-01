T.I. Caught Tiny Checking Out Safaree’s Nude Pics Before He Saw Ashley Graham’s Twerking Clip

The shoe is on the other foot! Before Tiny caught T.I. watching Ashley Graham’s twerking video, she apparently admitted to seeing Safaree Samuels’ NSFW pics!

Just one day after we reported that Tameka “Tiny” “Harris, 42, caught T.I., 37, checking out Ashley Graham‘s twerking clip, we’re now learning that she’s also been checking out some scandalous stuff lately! “T.I. is not the only one peeping sexy stuff online… After Safaree [Samuels‘] nude photos leaked of him swinging his manhood, T.I. unexpectedly walked in on a conversation Tiny and her girlfriends were having in the kitchen discussing the photos,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the girls were loving the pics and T.I. was shocked over the effect it had on Tiny.”

The source went on to add that, although Tiny admitted to liking what she saw, she kept her real response for T.I.! “It kinda turned her on, and she took her energy out on T.I. in the bedroom, which he loved. Tip asked Tiny and her girls if they liked what they saw in Safaree’s photos and everyone answered loudly except Tiny. Tip and Tiny have been having a lot of these fun conversations among themselves and their close friends, so when Tiny caught Tip scrolling Instagram and watching Ashley Graham’s twerking video, she had no choice but to let it slide ’cause she was looking at Safaree first.” Check out more photos of T.I. and Tiny being cute together right here!

As we previously reported, T.I. was pretty much caught red-handed watching Ashley twerk! “Tiny walked in on Tip watching Ashley Graham’s twerking video, but instead of getting jealous she sat down and they watched it together again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both think Ashley is gorgeous, but Tiny definitely twerks it better. There’s just no contest. But, watching Ashley do her thing got Tiny twerking for Tip. It led to them having a very wild time together. Tiny is still smiling.” OMG!