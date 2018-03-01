7 Other ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Should Get Their Own Spinoffs

With ‘Solo’ on the way, what better time to think about other potential ‘Star Wars’ standalones? These characters, like Luke, Leia, and Lando, all need their own movies!

The fact that there’s even a standalone Star Wars film about Han Solo is exciting enough. But it got us thinking. We’re all about an entire movie focusing on the most handsome, stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, but there’s an entire galaxy (far, far away) of people and creatures to explore. Most importantly, there’s Han’s future lady, Princess-turned-General Leia Organa. We know enough about Leia’s backstory to not necessarily require a prequel standalone (though it’d still be welcome). Our dream film is something that takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

What happened in the decades between? We know that Leia and Han eventually married, had a son named Ben Solo who’s currently trying to take over the universe, and got divorced. And somewhere along the way, she rose from royalty and resistance leader to a fully-fledged general. It’s easy to imagine how she got there — she’s the most badass person in this entire franchise. Never forget that Princess Leia is the only character of the big three mentioned in the opening crawl of the original Star Wars film, A New Hope. Not Luke Skywalker. Therefore, we maintain that Leia is the main character of Star Wars. Sorry not sorry!

Speaking of Luke…it would only be fair if every one of the three original players got their own film. Like Leia, a prequel standalone wouldn’t be ideal. We get the gist of what Luke’s all about from the first part of A New Hope. It would literally just be two hours of watching Luke moisture farm with Uncle Owen, and nobody wants that. What’s more interesting is showing Luke’s rise to Jedi master.

The Last Jedi filled in some of the blanks about Luke’s self-exile. He sequestered himself on the island because he believes that he failed Ben (aka Kylo Ren). He had a training camp designed to create the next generation of Jedi, but he didn’t know what to do when he saw so much of the dark side in Ben. Thus, it was destroyed. Still, we only know what Luke told Rey. There’s more to this story. See which other Star Wars characters we think deserve their own standalone films by scrolling through the gallery above! And don’t forget to vote for your choice in the poll below!