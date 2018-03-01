Selena Gomez Shows Off Flat Abs In New Puma Campaign — New Pics

Abs-olutley, we love seeing Selena as a Puma girl! The singer and actress stars in a new sneaker campaign, showing off her flat abs and lean legs. See the new pics right here!

Selena Gomez, 25, stars in a new PUMA campaign featuring the IGNITE Flash sneakers for women, as well as pieces from the spring-summer collection. The brand released 4 sexy shots of Selena on March 1, and in a release, said, “This training shoe changes the game by including evoKNIT technology, which offers form-fitting comfort for long trainings. The shoe features IGNITE foam — providing a lightweight, comfortable, and cushioned feel under the foot. The molded rubber heel clip is designed to secure the heel and caps off the finishing details.” Honestly, all I want are comfortable shoes. I’m old! But luckily, “grandpa” sneakers are totally trending!

In one pic, Selena is wearing a white bra with black leggings, taking a selfie. In another, she’s balancing her feet on a wall with her hips raised, wearing a white vest. See even more pics in the gallery attached! Selena is the face of this “En Pointe” collection because she is confident, motivated and fashionable — everything the brand and this new line stands for. The collection is available March 15. This was a big day for Puma! In the morning, it was announced that the K-Pop sensation, band BTS and it’s members are the new global brand ambassadors! Congrats to BTS and to Selena for this stunning new shoot! Selena is also an ambassador for Coach and for Pantene hair.