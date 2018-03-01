Ross Mathews Slams Omarosa For Denying Wild ‘CBB’ Comments About Trump: ‘Release The Footage’

Ross Mathews called out ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ costar Omarosa for saying their shocking conversation was about Dreamers — not Trump! He wants ‘CBB’ to release the unedited footage!

Celebrity Big Brother star Ross Mathews called out his former costar Omarosa after her appearance on The Late Show for her comments about their now-infamous conversation in the house. Viewers and voters were shaken when, during a late-night heart-to-heart, Omarosa told Ross that the United States is “not going to be okay, it’s not,” under President Donald Trump. In her interview with host Stephen Colbert, Omarosa gave some context to the conversation, telling him her remarks were part of a bigger conversation about immigration. “I don’t want 15 seconds on a reality show to encapsulate such a serious topic,” she said.

Ross wasn’t buying it. He insisted on Twitter that she wasn’t exactly telling the truth on The Late Show. “No shade, but Omarosa is mistaken,” Ross tweeted after the episode aired. “This convo was not about the Dreamers (we discussed that at another time). This convo was about President Trump. When asked, she said we would not be okay. Simple as that. Perhaps BB can release the unedited footage.”

To borrow a phrase from the great scholars Drake and Josh, Ross isn’t calling her a liar, but he ain’t calling her a truther, either. His and Omarosa’s Celebrity Big Brother costar Mark McGrath agreed with Ross that the unedited footage from the house needs to be released. He quote retweeted Ross and added, “what @helloross said…” Juicy! It will be interesting to see if any other Celebrity Big Brother contestants chime in.

For his part, Stephen pressed Omarosa after she said their conversation was about immigration. “Is everything going to be okay under Donald Trump?” he asked. Her answer: “We’ll have to wait and see.”