Rob Kardashian Freaked Out By Blac Chyna’s Dating Habits & Fears For Dream’s Wellbeing
Rob Kardashian’s ‘disgusted’ by Blac Chyna’s sex tape leak, but more than that he’s scared for their daughter! HL exclusively found out he doesn’t trust Chyna at ALL!
While exes Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, have not been on good terms since their very public split last year, things have gotten especially tense between the two of them since Chyna’s February sex tape leak. Above all, Rob is terribly concerned for their baby daughter, Dream Kardashian, 1. Turns out, Rob doesn’t trust what goes on when he’s not around, and he doesn’t want any of Chyna’s BFs near his little girl. Chyna is reportedly seeing an up-and-coming rapper from Houston, YBN Almighty Jay, and he’s just 18 years old. Click here to see pics of Blac Chyna.
“Rob feels sick to his stomach over the [alleged] sex tape, and he’s refusing to watch it, even though some of his friends have sent him links to it,” an insider told us. “Rob knows that when Dream and even King Cairo get older, they will be able to see this incident — among everything else that’s happened — and it will just be another sore spot in a history of incidents surrounding her.”