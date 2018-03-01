Rob Kardashian Freaked Out By Blac Chyna’s Dating Habits & Fears For Dream’s Wellbeing

Rob Kardashian’s ‘disgusted’ by Blac Chyna’s sex tape leak, but more than that he’s scared for their daughter! HL exclusively found out he doesn’t trust Chyna at ALL!

While exes Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, have not been on good terms since their very public split last year, things have gotten especially tense between the two of them since Chyna’s February sex tape leak. Above all, Rob is terribly concerned for their baby daughter, Dream Kardashian, 1. Turns out, Rob doesn’t trust what goes on when he’s not around, and he doesn’t want any of Chyna’s BFs near his little girl. Chyna is reportedly seeing an up-and-coming rapper from Houston, YBN Almighty Jay, and he’s just 18 years old. Click here to see pics of Blac Chyna.

“ Rob is disgusted by Blac’s dating habits and fears for Dream’s wellbeing,” a source close to Rob shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Rob does not like that Blac is with a new young rapper seemingly every other week. Rob does not trust any of these guys around his daughter and has made it clear to Blac that she is not to bring any of her boyfriends around her.” Even without the boyfriends though, Rob is worried for Dream. After all, even when he and Chyna were dating — and then engaged — they always had a tumultuous relationship. Rob’s family, for example, reportedly believes Chyna was just using Rob the entire time they were together.

“ Rob doesn’t trust Blac so he has no idea what is really going on in her house when Dream is around,” our insider explained. “The whole situation with his baby momma has Rob upset and frustrated. While he is so happy Dream is in his life, every time he sees Blac with another young rapper dude, Rob gets major regret about ever messing with her.” The mom-of-two’s NSFW vid hit the internet on Feb. 19, and Twitter immediately blew up. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob has been beside himself ever since.

“Rob feels sick to his stomach over the [alleged] sex tape, and he’s refusing to watch it, even though some of his friends have sent him links to it,” an insider told us. “Rob knows that when Dream and even King Cairo get older, they will be able to see this incident — among everything else that’s happened — and it will just be another sore spot in a history of incidents surrounding her.”