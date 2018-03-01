Justin & Selena, Blake & Gwen, & More Hottest Couples At Oscars Parties

And the Academy Award for hottest couple goes to… From Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Jelena’s debut, some of the biggest celebs flaunted their love at Oscar parties, so see all these cute couples!

The 90th annual Academy Awards takes place on March 3, but the party lasts all night (and week!) long. It’s the Oscar pre-parties and after-parties where some of the biggest celebrity couples make their grandest appearances. For Beliebers everywhere, they’ll remember how Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, made their debut as a couple at an Oscar party. After months of dating rumors, the two made Jelena an official thing at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party. It’s been seven years since these two walked the red carpet together, and needless to say, some fans think they’re due for a comeback.

Speaking of a couple making a comeback, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, proved that whatever marital problems they had are in the past when they attended The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner in 2017. Yes, it’s incredibly awkward to look at those party pics (and any photos from the previous Weinstein Co. Oscars parties) in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s downfall. That’s something Hollywood needs to resolve. In the meantime, fans can at least appreciate seeing JAY and Bey happy together, right?

Similarly, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and the star of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live, John Legend, 39, looked absolutely stunning together at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The future “Jesus Christ” and the Queen of the Internet were sizzling as they posed for pictures, setting couples goals for everyone. Will Smith, 49, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, were also at the party, looking as regal as ever. Jada was particularly stunning in her gown, with its plunging neckline. Will seemed to follow his wife’s lead, forgoing the tie to have an open collar. Interesting! Neil Patrick Harris, 44, and David Burtka, 42, were more traditional at the 2014 VF party, though David sported what seems to be studs on his shoes. Adding a little spice to the evening, David? How chic.

Blake Shelton, 41, brought a little country flair when he accompanied Gwen Stefani, 48, to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party. While Gwen wore an eye-catching, nearly transparent red gown, Blake opted for a pair of jeans and a blazer. Hey, whatever makes you happy, Blake. Not everything needs to be black tie. In fact, Blake’s buddy on The Voice, Adam Levine, 38, didn’t wear a tie when he arrived at the 2015 party with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. 28. There are so many more couples that won the Academy Award for hotness, so check out the rest in the gallery above.