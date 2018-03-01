Omarosa Clarifies Trump Diss: ‘We’ll Have To Wait & See’ If U.S. Will Be OK Under Him

Omarosa is out of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house and on the ‘The Late Show.’ She explained her ‘CBB’ diss about how we will ‘not be okay’ under Donald Trump.

Ooooh! We knew this was going to be good when Omarosa Manigault stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 28 as the host is a harsh critic her former boss Donald Trump, 71. Stephen, 53, couldn’t wait to grill her on working for the president but first came questions about a comment she made on Celebrity Big Brother where the former Trump aide caused all sorts of drama. She left housemate Ross Mathews and viewers shaken to the core when she said that “it’s not going to be okay, it’s not,” under our president. Stephen said that it left him in chills and asked her what she meant by that since she’s known him for years and worked in his White House in the Office of Public Liaisons.

Omarosa gave a long explanation that it was part of a bigger debate they were having on immigration. She said that it left her a bit emotional as she’s not on the president’s side when it comes to many of his issues related to the subject. “I don’t want 15 seconds on a reality show to encapsulate such a serious topic,” she added, but Stephen kept coming hard. He asked once again “Is everything going to be okay under Donald Trump?” Her answer: “We’ll have to wait and see.” Ok, we’re scared again. Stephen told her that was hardly a message of hope.

Stephen asked her “What was it about the tweets that haunted you?” as she said on CBB that she was disturbed by his social media habits. “He announced major policy issues on Twitter. The Transgender ban for instance. For someone whose in communications like Hope (Hicks) and myself, that’s not the place you want to find out at 5 in the morning something that would impact so many people. You want to find out in a policy briefing from the director of domestic policy about those issues, not on Twitter,” she replied. Lordy, Omarosa understands the inner workings of government better than our own president.

The 44-year-old either resigned or was fired depending on who you believe back on Dec. 14. She said that she “tried to be a voice of reason” in the White House. Stephen then read off a list but that so many of the things Trump has done are just terrible and disgraceful, from the Muslim ban to calling Mexicans rapists to excusing Charlottesville, VA Neo-Nazi’s as “fine people.” She called all of the examples Stephen read off as either “awful” or unacceptable. Umm, yeah!