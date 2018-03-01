O.J. Simpson Confession Interview Taped 11 Years Ago To Finally Air On TV: What You Need To Know

After 11 years, a previously un-aired interview with O.J. Simpson will finally be available for everyone to see! Find out if he makes a shocking confession & watch the preview here!

Will we finally know the truth? Back in 2006, O.J. Simpson, 70, sat down with Judith Regan for an interview that up until now has never seen the light of day. While Judith was fired by HarperCollins for her book on O.J. and the interview special it’s based on, 11 years later Fox has finally set an airdate — Sunday, March 11, 8 pm. According to a newly released trailer for O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, O.J. provides an account of what “might have happened” on the night of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were horrifically murdered. Simpson’s book If I Did It, also released in 2006, was based on the interview with Regan. Check out the entire preview below.

In the teaser, O.J. says he’s going to tell us a “story you’ve never heard before.” “Forget everything you think you know about that night,” he adds staring intently into the camera. The all-too-brief trailer ends with the ominous narration: “Does he confess? You be the judge.” At the time of the interview’s recording, O.J was reportedly paid $3.5 million for the sit-down. However, following backlash over his payment, Fox cancelled the special.

After over a decade of sitting on the shelves, the tapes were finally found in a box located on the Fox lot. The Brown and Goldman families have also given their approval for Fox to air the special, who then decided that the un-aired tapes would finally make their way onto television. Click here to see pics of the cast of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

