Nick Jonas Makes Out With Super Hot Mystery Woman In Australia — Pics & Video

Does Nick Jonas have a new woman in his life?! It sure looks that way from these sexy photos of him making out with a mystery woman in Australia!

Nick Jonas certainly seems to be making the most of his time Down Under! The hunky singer spent ALL day with a gorgeous brunette woman on Feb. 28, and the paparazzi was one their tails the entire time. Photos of the outing, obtained by TMZ, show Nick and his mystery lady walking around, then spending some time on the beach. The two are huddled close on a towel for the oceanside session, and were caught laughing and enjoying one another’s company. From there, they went to lunch together, where they leaned in close to chat at the table, and the evening ended with them making out over a few glasses of wine! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PDA PHOTOS & VIDEO OF NICK & HIS MYSTERY WOMAN.

The hot and heavy pair didn’t even try to hide their PDA from photographers, but it’s unclear if this is a new relationship for Nick, or just a fling while he’s in Australia with his brother, Joe Jonas. TMZ did not identify the woman in the pics, but the site did report that Nick and his lady left in the same car when their evening ended. We’ll definitely have to be on the lookout for more photos as the trip continues! Nick has been enjoying the single life since splitting from Olivia Culpo in 2015, and he spent a lot of time focusing on his career after the breakup, but could he finally be ready for something serious again?!

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting more new music from the singer, who hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated. He’s been promising new tunes for quite some time now, so hopefully 2018 is the year!