Naomi Campbell Teases Romance With Skepta Posing Topless On PDA-Filled ‘GQ’ Cover

Naomi Campbell and Skepta continue to raise eyebrows with their PDA, and this time, they’re taking it to newsstands, where they appear topless amidst a lip-lock on the April cover of British GQ!

So, is it safe to say Naomi Campbell, 47, and Skepta, 35, are dating? — After months of speculation, the model and rapper don’t seem to mind adding a little fuel to the fire of rumors that they’re a couple. Naomi and Skepta pose topless while in each other’s arms on the April cover of British GQ, and it’s too hot. The iconic supermodel flashes her flawless smile on the cover as Skepta kisses the side of her face. See the sizzling shot below!

While the magazine has yet to release a full article to accompany the sexy cover, the preview mentions that the pair are “close friends.” They were first introduced by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful at the British Fashion Awards in 2016 and attended the after-party together. The mag went on to describe Naomi and Skepta’s relationship, without any mention of a romance. “A series of Instagram images with love heart emojis chronicle the friendship that blossomed, which, this year, took a professional turn,” GQ wrote.

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time the two collaborated professionally. Naomi and Skepta joined forces to work on a new underwear line as part of Skepta’s MAINS fashion collection. Both Naomi and Skepta are pictured in the brand’s boxer shorts on the sultry cover. Although GQ hasn’t released more photos or details of the interview, the pair talks “race, sex, love and power,” in the April issue, which hits stands on March 8.

Although the cover serves as more proof Naomi and Skepta may be more than friends, the pair have yet to confirm a romance. Many have speculated that something steamy has been going on between the two after seeing their social media exchanges, which happen to often be that of a flirty nature. Skepta recently took to Twitter on February 10, where he tweeted a photo of Naomi on the runway with a red siren emoji. Back in October 2017, Skepta also took to Twitter where he posted a photo of Naomi with a pink heart emoji. So, you can take your own guess from the evidence presented. — We’re just going to put it out there that we’re totally shipping these two!