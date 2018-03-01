‘Music City’ Cast Reveals Why You’ll Still Love Their Show…Even If You’re Not A Country Music Fan

The Nashville music scene plays a huge part in the new show ‘Music City,’ but even if you’re not into country, there’s plenty of reasons to watch. Here’s our EXCLUSIVE cast interview!

CMT’s new series, Music City, which comes from the creators of The Hills and Laguna Beach, follows a group of friends living in Nashville, working hard to pursue their dreams…and having some fun along the way. Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, for more than one cast member, that dream is a career in country music — but the show dives SO much deeper than that. “It’s just so relatable,” Alisa Fuller tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We all have something in common — we’re all following something and chasing a dream. But we’re all pursuing different things. Alexandra [Harper] is working to be Miss Tennessee. Rachyl [Degman] is a mother and trying to go to law school. So it’s not just for music-oriented people.“

It’s true: You don’t have to love country music to fall in love with this show. “It’s sort of a balance between music, our relationships and our lives, intertwining our family and friends and different friend groups,” Alexandra explains. “That’s something that anyone will be able to gravitate towards, even if they’re not in the music industry or a fan of country music.” Fellow cast member, Jackson Boyd, adds, “You see us struggle in what we want to do, but you also see us thrive in what we love to do. There’s a good bit of drama and relationships in there. It’s going to be fun.”

One thing you won’t see on Music City is the scrappy fighting and cattiness that’s become so prevalent in other shows like it…but that doesn’t mean there will be a shortage of drama. “It’s a different kind of drama,” Alisa reveals. “On some shows, you see people physically fighting or throwing drinks across the table — you’re not going to see that…quite yet. Our drama comes from life drama. You’re going to clash with your friends, people are going to butt heads.” Plus, as Jackson points out, many of the cast members are single and dealing with the struggle of finding that special someone. “There’s drama in that situation alone!” he admits.

The cast promises, too, that everything they’re going through on the show is 100% real. “Nowadays, with social media and everyone having their phones and cameras out, there’s no way for us to fake it,” Rachyl says. “They’re shooting us all around Nashville, we don’t invite extras or anything like that. It’s just us and our friends…or everybody would know [it was fake]. You can’t fake that stuff.”

Adding to that, Jessica Mack explains, “It just has great substance. I think sometimes when you think of reality TV we think of mindless watching, but this has actual substance. You’re getting to watch us pursue something that we’re really passionate about and it’s done with class.”

Music City premieres March 1 with back-to-back episodes at 10:00 p.m. on CMT!