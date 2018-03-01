Michelle Obama Admits Malia Hasn’t Heeded College Advice & Reveals If She’ll Run For President

Michelle Obama just got real about her college advice to Malia! Find out whether the former first lady is entertaining the idea of a presidential run here!

Michelle Obama, 54, had some very specific advice for Malia Obama, 19, before she went off to college. Unfortunately, according to the ex-first lady, she didn’t actually take it. While at the Klick Health’s Muse event, the former FLOTUS admitted that she told her daughter, “Don’t wind up on Page Six.” Michelle went on to say, “I don’t know if she managed that.” In fact, Malia has frequently appeared on Page Six.

But her daughter wasn’t the only topic of conversation at the event. Michelle also revealed that despite rumors, she won’t be running for president. “There’s some bright young people out there doing amazing things,” Michelle told the crowd. “I think it’s a better investment to invest in creating thousands of me’s because we don’t need just one.” We reported earlier how Michelle may have subtly dissed Trump and his behavior on Twitter at the Muse event. “I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids,” she admitted. “I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool], but that’s never been good. We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude. That’s what you call rude. But yes, I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up.”

Previously, Michelle announced in a statement that she will be releasing a memoir called Becoming on Nov. 13, 2018. “Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” Michelle wrote in an Instagram post. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life.” Click here to see pics of Malia’s amazing style!

