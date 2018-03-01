Meghan Trainor Makes Powerful Music Comeback With New Track ‘No Excuses’ — Watch Video

Meghan Trainor has dropped her comeback track ‘No Excuses!’ Check it out and get hyped for Meghan’s upcoming third album.

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Meghan Trainor, 24, and on her new track “No Excuses,” it’s clear that she’s gearing up to make one hell of a comeback. “Thank you for loving me, supporting me and helping me realize what’s most important,” Meghan told fans on Instagram ahead of the release. “There are NO EXCUSES, I’m gonna choose happiness..and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve learned/created for this third album. It’s my best work yet!” Check out the video for the new track above!

The video for “No Excuses” is fairly simple, showing Meghan in various, eclectic ensembles as she belts out the track amidst colorful backdrops. On the song, Meghan lets anyone who ever disrespected her know that she’s not going to take it any longer, and the upbeat vibe and anthemic lyrics are the perfect recipe to make this a 2018 JAM! Meghan hasn’t released a full studio album since 2016’s Thank You, so fans have been itching for new material from her, and this is exactly what they’ve been waiting for. Although there aren’t any specific details on a third album just yet, we can only hope that it will be coming sooner rather than later!

Check out more of the lyrics to “No Excuses:”