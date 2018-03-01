Manhattan Mom Recalls Horrifying Scene Of Discovering Kids Stabbed To Death In Trial For Accused Nanny

A Manhattan mom has given heartbreaking testimony in the murder trial of the nanny accused of stabbing her two precious children to death.

It was a case that shocked the nation back in 2012, when Manhattan mother of three Marina Krim returned to her Upper West Side apartment to find that her nanny had allegedly stabbed to death her six-year-old daughter Lucia who they called “Lulu” and one-year-old son Leo. After five long years Yoselyn Ortega, 55, is on trial for their murder after her attorney kept delaying the case while arguing she was mentally unfit to be tried. Krim was the first witness called on March 1 and she described the life changing horror of finding her children stabbed to death in a pool of blood.

The 41-year-old was visibly upset, telling Ortega, “I have to take a good look at you. You are just out of this world.” She composed herself, revealing “My hands are tingling right now. I need you to be patient with me,” then began her traumatic testimony. Krim revealed that she took her three-year-old daughter Nessie to a swim class on Oct. 26 2012 and that Ortega was supposed to bring Lulu to a 5:30pm ballet lesson where they would meet up. When the two didn’t show, Krim hurried home and her worst nightmare came to life.

“I run in. I get home. I unlock the door. It’s just dark, super dark and super quiet. It’s just eerie,” Krim testified. She said she was initially relieved to see Leo’s stroller and Lulu’s ballet bag but then realized she didn’t hear their voices. “It’s so awful, it’s like a total horror movie. I go down, I walk down the hall…and I see a light on under th​e​ back of the door. Oh my god. It’s so quiet, oh my god. Why is it so f****ng quiet?” she tearfully shared.

She was still holding on to Nessie’s hand when she made the horrific discovery that her two precious children had been stabbed to death in the family’s bathroom. “First, I see Lulu. And I instantly know that she’s dead ‘cause she’s lying in the bathroom and her eyes are open like this. And I see Leo and they have blood on them…blood all over Lulu’s little dress,” she said. Krim then described running downstairs with her daughter and let out a scream of unimaginable grief. “It was a scream you can’t imagine is even inside of you. I don’t even know where it came from. I just thought: I’m never going to be able to talk to them ever again. They are dead. I just saw my kids dead”‘ she weeped.

Krim’s world revolved around her husband and their three beautiful kids and she was in shock that Ortega — who had worked for the family for two years — could allegedly carry out such a gruesome crime. Prosecutors said that Lulu knew what has happening and bravely tried to fight back. Ultimately she suffered 30 stab wounds while her little brother suffered five and both of the childrens’ throats were slashed. While Krim and her husband have had two sons since Lulu and Leo’s murders, she revealed “I just wanted to wake up from this nightmare, that I knew wasn’t a nightmare. It was real,” Krim said, adding “She killed my best friends. These two kids were my best friends.”

During jury selection, Judge Gregory Carro told members to be prepared for a gut-wrenching trial that could last up to 15 weeks. “If you don’t get emotional during this trial then maybe you need to check your pulse,” he warned. Ortega’s defense team plans to argue that she suffered from a severe untreated mental illness and that voices in her head allegedly told her to kill the innocent children.