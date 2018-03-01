Mama June Flaunts Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy New Marilyn Monroe Shoot: See Inspiring Pics

Mama June channels Marilyn Monroe, while showing off her incredible weight loss transformation in a new photoshoot! You’ve never seen the reality star like this before!

Lookin’ good, Mama June Shannon! The 38-year-old reality star did her best Marilyn Monroe impression in her latest We TV photoshoot. Mama June stunned in a white halter dress, which ET reports is a size 4-5, and that she “fit perfectly” into the ensemble. Mama June’s big Marilyn moment was inspired by the late beauty’s look from the 1995 film, The Seven Year Itch. June recreated the look precisely, donning yellow blonde, bouncy curls and a signature red lip. She wore open-toe silver stilettos to compliment the famous look!

June flaunted her extreme 300-pound weight loss, which she debuted nearly one year ago, in March 2017. She shared her weight loss journey on the WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot. Now, the mother of four weighs an estimated 170 pounds, according to reports. The photoshoot comes just before this Friday’s March 2 episode of From Hot to Not, where things get serious as Mama June faces a health scare. In a preview for the episode, Mama June prepares to go under the knife again — her sixth time in the past year-and-a-half — for an operation on her eye after her retina detaches. As you may know, the reality star has long suffered with partial blindness. June hopes the surgery will help to restore her vision.

As part of her body transformation, she underwent multiple surgeries, including a breast augmentation, gastric sleeve, and skin removal on her neck, arms and stomach, which weighed an extra few pounds. In total, June went from a size 18 to a four.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com, June opened up about her transformation, and said maintaining and the temptations are the hardest part of her journey. When asked about her favorite part of her new look, June said, “People seeing me for me.”