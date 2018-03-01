Kylie Jenner just celebrated Stormi’s 1-month ‘birthday’ with two adorable photos, and we can’t help wondering whether that’s an engagement ring on her finger!

Just moments after showing off her incredible post-baby body, and Travis Scott, 25, posting his own pic of Stormi, Kylie Jenner, 20, took to her Instagram account on March 1 to also post sweet pics of her baby girl, exactly one month after she was born. Can you believe Stormi Webster is already 1-month-old? Time flies when you’re having fun, right? Well, in this case, Kylie and Travis are the ones having fun as first-time parents. And maybe they’re having so much fun that they decided to get engaged? Stormi certainly got us excited, but we couldn’t help noticing the gold ring that Kylie’s flaunting on THAT finger in the new pics, which you can see below.

Kylie captioned the pics with, “my angel baby is 1 month old today,” while Travis commented on them, saying, “Gang on gang.” We’re not exactly sure what that means, but it doesn’t sound like any sort of hints at an engagement. The ring does seem super suspicious though. At least, the placing of it does, right? Some fans are speculating that it’s just a Cartier ring, which she has been seen wearing before, however, who’s to say you can’t propose with a Cartier ring? We’d happily accept a proposal with one!

Either way, Kylie and Stormi look so precious in these pics. We’re happy to see both Kylie and Travis sharing personal pics of their newborn with the world. And in one of the photos you can almost see Stormi’s face! Maybe the next pic will show us her entire face. Wouldn’t that be cool? Check the photos out below.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about this new pic of Stormi Kylie just posted? Do you think Kylie’s wearing an engagement ring? Tell us below!